MPD investigating deadly shooting on Upper Wetumpka Road

MONTGOMERY (WSFA) -- Police are investigating a homicide in north Montgomery.

Officers responded to a call last night and found a victim shot to death with wounds to the chest at an apartment complex on Upper Wetumpka Road. 

A large crowd gathered at Brookview Apartments as police gathered evidence at the scene.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

