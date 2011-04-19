MPD investigating deadly shooting on Upper Wetumpka Road

The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.

Details emerge in Union Springs shooting that injured at least 4

The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.?

Deadly weekend in Montgomery marks first homicides of 2018

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.

MONTGOMERY (WSFA) -- Police are investigating a homicide in north Montgomery.

Officers responded to a call last night and found a victim shot to death with wounds to the chest at an apartment complex on Upper Wetumpka Road.

A large crowd gathered at Brookview Apartments as police gathered evidence at the scene.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

