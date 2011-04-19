Arch Lee wins District 7 council seat

There's a winner in the race to take over Martha Roby's old Montgomery City Council seat.
Arch Lee and Jenny Ives fought to capture the District 7 seat, but in the end it was Lee who was named the victor.
There were 2,094 ballots case in the special runoff election. Lee took 1,161 to Ives' 933. That's a 55-45 margin.
Lee is replacing Martha Roby who won a seat in the U.S. Congress in the 2010 elections. Lee will finish out her term, which ends in August.
