Arch Lee wins District 7 council seat

File Photo: Arch Lee announces his candidacy to run for District 7 City Council seat.

There's a winner in the race to take over Martha Roby's old Montgomery City Council seat.

Arch Lee and Jenny Ives fought to capture the District 7 seat, but in the end it was Lee who was named the victor.

There were 2,094 ballots case in the special runoff election. Lee took 1,161 to Ives' 933. That's a 55-45 margin.

Lee is replacing Martha Roby who won a seat in the U.S. Congress in the 2010 elections. Lee will finish out her term, which ends in August.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.