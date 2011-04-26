Coming storm makes Autauga Co. community nervous

Tarps cover the damaged Boone's Chapel church in Autauga Co. Residents worry about more storms Wednesday.

It's not something the folks in Boone's Chapel want to think about but know the possibility is there; the threat of yet another tornado ripping through this close-knit community near Pine Level or somewhere close by.

Amy Fray is the church secretary at Boone's Chapel Baptist Church. The church's sanctuary was blown away by the April 15th tornado.

Fray says counselors will be at the church on Sunday to help people who are still troubled by the April 15th storm.

"There has been some talk about that around here this morning. I know of a lot of people will be on their knees praying considering what happened in Arkansas overnight," Fray said.

5 people were reportedly killed in storms in Arkansas Monday night.

Back in Boone's Chapel, Chad Underwood remembers the scary moments when he ran for cover seconds before the April 15th twister dipped down.

"I've bought my weather radio and we'll be watching the next couple of days," said Underwood.

Residents like Underwood and Fray admitted they're a little nervous but they say they're at peace with whatever happens.

Of all people Henley Hollon will keep a very close eye on the coming storms beginning tonight and Wednesday.

Hollon lost three members of his own family in the earlier tornado.

"My daughter has a storm shelter and it's getting cleaned out today," said Hollon.

Watching the skies, keeping the faith in Boone's Chapel.

