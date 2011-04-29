Alabama tornado death toll climbs to 210

PLEASANT GROVE, AL (AP) - Alabama emergency officials say the number of people killed in the state in the worst tornado outbreak in four decades has climbed to 210. It is now considered the deadliest weather event in the state in more than 70 years.

At least 36 were killed Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency early Friday said in a news release that nearby DeKalb County had 32 fatalities.

Crews are still combing neighborhoods looking for bodies and any possible survivors.

Fatalities were also reported in Bibb, Calhoun, Cullman, Dekalb, Elmore, Fayette, Franklin, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, St. Clair, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

The new Alabama total brings the death toll in six states to at least 297.

Here are the most recent death tolls in the states hit hardest by Wednesday's storms.

Alabama: 210 dead Mississippi: 33 dead Tennessee: 33 dead Georgia: 15 dead Virginia: 5 dead Kentucky: 1 dead





