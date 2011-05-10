Rep. Roby talks about Afghanistan trip

Rep. Martha Roby meeting with four pilots in the Afghan Air Force who will soon ship to Ft. Rucker for pilot training.

Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama's second congressional district surprised everyone over the weekend with an unannounced trip to the middle east. The republican from Montgomery joined fellow members of congress on a fact-finding mission to Afghanistan.

Since Roby's trip fell on Mother's Day, she says she made a point to engage military moms and enquire about their well being. She also spoke to Gen. David Petreus and other military leaders about the Afghan mission.

Upon her return to Washington, Roby spoke to WSFA 12 News Anchor Mark Bullock via satellite for a segment that aired on the NEWS AT NINE on 12.2. You can watch the interview above.

When asked whether the recent death of Osama bin Laden would impact military operations, Roby admitted the death was a huge win for the overall war on terrorism, but indicated it would not shorten the length of the mission in Afghanistan.

Roby said the Taliban remains the focus in Afghanistan. She says the regime has already been diminished in many parts of the country, but remains an oppressive force in other areas. The congresswoman said the U.S. military is doing important work to improve the lives of Afghan citizens and to ensure the country does not become a haven for terrorists.

While in Afghanistan, Roby says she came across several servicemen and women based in Alabama. She thanked them for their service and says she has enjoyed contacting their families with updates about their loved ones.

Roby, a former Montgomery city council member, is in her first term in congress. Her district includes much of Montgomery and Alabama's wiregrass region.

Copyright 2011 WSFA. All rights reserved.