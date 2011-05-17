Big break in vehicular homicide case in Auburn

The U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered an alleged squash scam in south Alabama that has resulted in an indictment against a U.S. government employee.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers Awards Luncheon at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery is set to get underway shortly.

Awards to be handed out at Wednesday's CrimeStoppers Awards Luncheon in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task force seems to find itself busier than ever.

An Elmore County judge has found probable cause in the child sex case of Germaine Moore, the man charged in connection to a viral video that showed the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

Probable cause has been found in the child sex case of Germaine Moore. (Source: ALEA)

A former Dothan school resource officer, who was charged after an investigation into allegations he was having a sexual relationship with a student, is facing more charges.

Tommy Dawson has been in law enforcement for a long time. He was also one of those who responded to the call of a bad wreck on Shug Jordan Parkway one night last September.

17-year old Virginia Jacks died on the scene. For Dawson her death hit close to home.

"I have a 17-year old daughter and I realized it could have been her," said Dawson, Auburn's police chief.

Auburn traffic homicide investigators say 42-year old Michael Stanfield caused the wreck. Stanfield of Florence turned himself in Tuesday morning after learning that a Lee County grand jury indicted him.

'The indictments are vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and improper turn," said Chief Dawson.

At the time of her death Jacks' family remembered her smile and character. The family had no comment on Stanfield's arrest.

Michael Stanfield is accused of coming up the ramp and turning into on-coming traffic on the parkway. That forced the car Jacks' was riding in to swerve. Jacks' car spun out of control and was T-boned by another vehicle coming through the northbound lanes.

Michael Stanfield's attorney, Trip Walton of Auburn, told WSFA 12 News Stanfield denies any involvement.. denies causing the wreck.. had no idea there was a collision and claims he had witnesses in the car with him to support his side of the story.

Auburn investigators say Michael Stanfield could get up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted of the charges.

The next step in the legal process is the arraignment. That's where Stanfield will be officially informed of the charges.

That court hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

