Big break in vehicular homicide case in Auburn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Big break in vehicular homicide case in Auburn

Michael Stanfield Michael Stanfield
Virginia Jacks Virginia Jacks
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Tommy Dawson has been in law enforcement for a long time. He was also one of those who responded to the call of a bad wreck on Shug Jordan Parkway one night last September.

17-year old Virginia Jacks died on the scene. For Dawson her death hit close to home.

"I have a 17-year old daughter and I realized it could have been her," said Dawson, Auburn's police chief.

Auburn traffic homicide investigators say 42-year old Michael Stanfield caused the wreck. Stanfield of Florence turned himself in Tuesday morning after learning that a Lee County grand jury indicted him.

'The indictments are vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and improper turn," said Chief Dawson.

At the time of her death Jacks' family remembered her smile and character. The family had no comment on Stanfield's arrest.

Michael Stanfield is accused of coming up the ramp and turning into on-coming traffic on the parkway. That forced the car Jacks' was riding in to swerve. Jacks' car spun out of control and was T-boned by another vehicle coming through the northbound lanes.

Michael Stanfield's attorney, Trip Walton of Auburn, told WSFA 12 News Stanfield denies any involvement.. denies causing the wreck.. had no idea there was a collision and claims he had witnesses in the car with him to support his side of the story.

Auburn investigators say Michael Stanfield could get up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted of the charges.

The next step in the legal process is the arraignment. That's where Stanfield will be officially informed of the charges.

That court hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

