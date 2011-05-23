Prattville cuts out 'free swim' at city pool - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Prattville cuts out 'free swim' at city pool

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The Prattville city pool remains full of water but it will not be full of kids this summer, surprising news to Brant Ward, the father of two children.

"It's sad and I'm just now learning about it," said Ward.

The mayor says he didn't have a choice. He claims last summer the pool put the city in the hole to the tune of $24,000.

"You have to have a certain amount of lifeguards and sometimes we had a lot of children and sometimes we didn't," said Mayor Bill Gillespie.

Another indicator of Prattville's continuing financial struggles. In recent weeks the new mayor cut the budget down to the bare bones and laid off more than 40 full time and part time employees. Add to that a leak in a pool built in the early 1970s.

"These are hard times and we're being very mindful of the taxpayers money. This was something we had to do," said Mayor Gillespie.

The part of the pool that's closing is the so-called 'free swim' time, although children paid $2 to swim all afternoon. The 'free swim' time schedule was Monday through Friday noon to 5 and the weekends.

Swimming lessons and planned events will remain. In fact, Prattville took in around $14,000 in swimming lesson registrations last year, yet even that was not enough to cover the depth of the maintenance costs which ran around $15,000.

"We are looking at under every rock to see where we can save here and there," said the mayor.

The mayor says the city spent around $100,000 a few years ago on a study to determine whether a new pool was feasible. The study indicated a new, modern community pool would cost more than $2 million dollars, a project that's on hold for now.

"I do wish they would look elsewhere because I can't imagine summer without being able to swim," said Ward.

Parents like Mr. Ward say not hearing the full chatter of happy kids at the pool this summer will be a little odd, the first partial lockdown of the pool in more than 30 years.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Dalton High School teacher in custody following reports of shots fired at school

    Dalton High School teacher in custody following reports of shots fired at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-28 17:34:59 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:44 PM EST2018-02-28 18:44:45 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta. 

    More >>

    Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta. 

    More >>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:43 PM EST2018-02-28 18:43:09 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:42 PM EST2018-02-28 18:42:53 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly