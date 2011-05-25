WEB EXTRA: Mark's personal favorite apps!

The City of Prattville announced this week the 3rd Annual Creek Walk Concert Series will begin Tuesday, June 14.More >>
The City of Prattville announced this week the 3rd Annual Creek Walk Concert Series will begin Tuesday, June 14.More >>
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Your tires may be the most important pieces of safety equipment on your vehicle. If they're not in good condition, you're just waiting for an accident to happen. But the old trickMore >>
The age of your tires is crucial to the safety of your vehicle. But tire manufacturers don't make it easy to determine the date of manufacture. And the 12 News Defenders found old tires for sale at local auto shops.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Dunkin Donuts will offer customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage Friday, June, 2 in celebration of National Donut Day.More >>
Dunkin Donuts will offer customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage Friday, June, 2 in celebration of National Donut Day.More >>