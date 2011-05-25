Fees may rise at Alabama's state parks

For three years in a row, Americans are going to get a little extra time to file their taxes, thanks to a holiday that may be completely unknown to you

For three years in a row, Americans are going to get a little extra time to file their taxes, thanks to a holiday that may be completely unknown to you

Why the 2018 tax deadline was moved to April 17

Why the 2018 tax deadline was moved to April 17

Married couples have the choice of filing their taxes jointly or separately. What is the best option for you and your spouse?

Married couples have the choice of filing their taxes jointly or separately. What is the best option for you and your spouse?

You can give the government less of your money by taking advantage of all the legal tax savings for which you qualify

You can give the government less of your money by taking advantage of all the legal tax savings for which you qualify

The point of this war isn't land or power. The purpose of this battle is to affix blame for the mess that we call the nation's finances

The point of this war isn't land or power. The purpose of this battle is to affix blame for the mess that we call the nation's finances

Could you end up behind bars?

Could you end up behind bars?

The East Alabama Medical Center is responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital.

The East Alabama Medical Center is responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital.

EAMC responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital

EAMC responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns.

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)

Do you like pancakes? You can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP on Tuesday.

Do you like pancakes? You can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP on Tuesday.

Find the best gas prices in your area.

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

A Senate committee has approved lottery legislation aimed at letting Alabama join multi-state games such as Powerball.

A Senate committee has approved lottery legislation aimed at letting Alabama join multi-state games such as Powerball.

Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.

Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.

Farmer Rusty Wood spends several hours a week on conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad, but connectivity is slow. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Farmer Rusty Wood spends several hours a week on conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad, but connectivity is slow. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Farmer Rusty Wood spends several hours a week on conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad, but connectivity is slow. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Farmer Rusty Wood spends several hours a week on conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad, but connectivity is slow. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools. (Source: Raycom News Network)

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools. (Source: Raycom News Network)

Florala mayor Robert Williamson can't imagine seeing the Florala State Park close, a park on the northern shore of Lake Jackson, home to 2,000 visitors every weekend during the spring and summer, according to the mayor.

"It's very vital to our area," said Williamson.

There's been talk of closing at least 9 state parks primarily because of the economy. One particular concern to the mayor is Senate bill 337, sponsored by Senator Bryan Taylor.

That proposal would take $5 million from the Alabama Department of Conservation and put it in the general fund budget. The conservation department oversees the parks and that money is used to help maintain the parks.

Senator Taylor tells WSFA 12 News this was a tough bill to sponsor but the bottom line is the general fund budget by law must be balanced.

"I do understand that. I just wish the lawmakers would look beyond the cuts and see what they could do to towns like ours. You're talking about jobs and tax revenues," said Williamson.

But there may be some breathing room for people like the mayor. WSFA 12 News has learned the Bentley administration has assured supporters of state parks in writing the parks will remain open.

Still unanswered whether the Department of Conservation will raise fees like camping and hotel rates at the park, an option still on the table.

The senate has already passed bill 337 but as of this writing it remains stalled in the house budget committee.

Part of Senate bill 337 would require the $5 million to go back to the Department of Conservation after two years.

The hope there is the economy will have rebounded by then.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.