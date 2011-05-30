Sign of GOP control: AL legislature considering 6 abortion bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Abortion legislation marks one of the biggest signs of change in Alabama's new Republican-controlled Legislature: Six bills that would restrict abortions are far enough along that they might pass in the session's closing days.

Five of them have passed the Senate and are awaiting consideration by a House committee. Republican House Speaker Mike Hubbard predicts some will pass and the rest will be back next year.

Two will be considered Tuesday by the House Health Committee. One would define life as beginning at fertilization and implantation in the womb. The other would prohibit a state health insurance exchange from covering abortions.

A bill passed by the House and awaiting a vote in the Senate would stop elective abortions at 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

