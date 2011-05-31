71 school employees cut in Autauga Co. reductions - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

71 school employees cut in Autauga Co. reductions

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Autauga County School Board officials made a difficult decision Tuesday night voting to issue pink slips to 71 school employees.

The Autauga County Board of Education approved a reduction plan that forces 37 teachers and 34 support staff out of a job.

All but four of the county's 12 schools lost at least on teacher. 

Friday is the deadline to notify staff of non-renewals. It is not clear if the 71 cuts are the ones that will be made.

In addition to the 71 eliminated positions, 19 other employees resigned and eight opted for retirement.

