71 school employees cut in Autauga Co. reductions

While clever marketing can steer kids towards junk food, a new study shows that creative advertising can also prompt more kids to eat veggies.

While clever marketing can steer kids towards junk food, a new study shows that creative advertising can also prompt more kids to eat veggies.

Savvy marketing gets school kids to snap up veggies

Savvy marketing gets school kids to snap up veggies

Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.

Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.

Separation anxiety in children going to school

Separation anxiety in children going to school

For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.

For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.

10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for college

10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for college

A beginner’s guide to applying for financial aid

A beginner’s guide to applying for financial aid

If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.

If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

Autauga County School Board officials made a difficult decision Tuesday night voting to issue pink slips to 71 school employees.

The Autauga County Board of Education approved a reduction plan that forces 37 teachers and 34 support staff out of a job.

All but four of the county's 12 schools lost at least on teacher.

Friday is the deadline to notify staff of non-renewals. It is not clear if the 71 cuts are the ones that will be made.

In addition to the 71 eliminated positions, 19 other employees resigned and eight opted for retirement.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.