Covington Co. company expands, again

These days, you probably want to file your taxes as early as possible to prevent identity thieves from filing a false return in your name — but that requires you to have the necessary forms in hand, including W-2 forms.

No W-2 tax form? What to do

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, consider the following changes courtesy of the budget bill

For Valentine's Day, we hope you bought a thoughtful gift for your significant other. It's the thought that counts, of course, but let us give you a tip or two

Like most Americans, you probably want to get through your taxes as quickly as possible.

If cryptocurrency history is written by the winners, then this is the year for Monero (XMR), the anonymous crypto coin, to add its name to the ledger

The number one reason Monero is a cryptocurrency investment winner

The East Alabama Medical Center is responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital.

EAMC responding to reports of bed bugs at the hospital

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns.

RECALL: 58,000 gas fire pits sold at Home Depot recalled after reports of burns

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)

Do you like pancakes? You can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP on Tuesday.

"June 1 is the beginning of hurricane season," said Tucson Roberts, President/CEO of Covington County EDC.

It may be the start of hurricane season but Covington County economic leaders encountered no head winds in landing new jobs with Vector Aerospace.

Two years worth of negotiations ended with a deal and the ceremonial groundbreaking.

"This more than doubles the size by adding 40,000 square feet and 120 to 125 new jobs over the next two years," said Andalusia mayor Earl Johnson.

Those new positions WSFA 12 News has learned will pay on average around $24 an hour. The company is already pumping $4 million into the local economy.

From all indications business is going well for Vector Aerospace. Vector maintains, repairs and rebuilds military and privately-owned helicopters.

It's been a staple of the Covington County economy since 2004.

"Two weeks ago we had more aircraft than anytime in the past," said Declan O'Shea, CEO of Vector Aerospace.

As part of the deal several governmental entities including the city of Andalusia agreed to pay for the expansion worth more than $2 million. The company in turn signed a 5-year lease that will help the city pay back the borrowed amount.

Construction on the expansion is well underway next door to the existing facility at the South Alabama Regional Airport, completion set for September.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.