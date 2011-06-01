Covington Co. company expands, again - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Covington Co. company expands, again

"June 1 is the beginning of hurricane season," said Tucson Roberts, President/CEO of Covington County EDC.

It may be the start of hurricane season but Covington County economic leaders encountered no head winds in landing new jobs with Vector Aerospace.

Two years worth of negotiations ended with a deal and the ceremonial groundbreaking.

"This more than doubles the size by adding 40,000 square feet and 120 to 125 new jobs over the next two years," said Andalusia mayor Earl Johnson.

Those new positions WSFA 12 News has learned will pay on average around $24 an hour. The company is already pumping $4 million into the local economy.

From all indications business is going well for Vector Aerospace. Vector maintains, repairs and rebuilds military and privately-owned helicopters.

It's been a staple of the Covington County economy since 2004.

"Two weeks ago we had more aircraft than anytime in the past," said Declan O'Shea, CEO of Vector Aerospace.

As part of the deal several governmental entities including the city of Andalusia agreed to pay for the expansion worth more than $2 million. The company in turn signed a 5-year lease that will help the city pay back the borrowed amount.

Construction on the expansion is well underway next door to the existing facility at the South Alabama Regional Airport, completion set for September.

