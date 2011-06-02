New competition adds fun to Coosa River Whitewater Festival

Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.

Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.

Andalusia falls to Cordova in 4A Final Four, 46-39

Andalusia falls to Cordova in 4A Final Four, 46-39

Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.

Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.

WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All of the games will air on WSFA 12.2 Bounce. (Source: AHSAA)

All of the games will air on WSFA 12.2 Bounce. (Source: AHSAA)

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68.

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68.

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Carver to play for 6A state title; game to be televised and live streamed

Carver to play for 6A state title; game to be televised and live streamed

What in the world is going on at a ramp on the Coosa River in Wetumpka?

One after another, competitors take the plunge in their kayaks off what's known as the 50-foot Big Air Ramp on the banks of the Coosa.

"The object is doing different tricks and not get hurt," Kyle Katich said with a laugh.

The Big Air Ramp is only one part of the overall competition in the Coosa River Whitewater Festival this weekend. Today was practice day for contestants. Hundreds are expected.

The air ramp will be part of the festival for the first time. Lonnie Carden started it all back in 1985.

Bryan: "What is it about the river that makes you tick?"

"It's quiet except for this weekend," said Carden.

The events include things like the kayak rodeo, boat and canoe races and river board events. Organizers say there are events for all age and skill levels.

Much like it was in 1985 the festival remains a fundraiser, generating on average of around $13,000 a year. Festival winners will receive trophies, no cash.

"It goes to rescue squads, volunteer fire departments," said Carden.

Back at the big ramp we found Hunter Katich trying to perfect his mid-air trick. Competitors admit there is a potential danger flying off the ramp but then that's what makes it fun.

"It can hurt and you can jam your backm," said Kyle Katich.

But not their confidence.

Friday is another practice day for participants. The games begin Saturday morning at 9 at the Coosa Outdoor Center/Southern Trails at 172 River Road in Wetumpka.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.