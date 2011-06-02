Tallassee to start $70M Riverfront development

Approximately 80 Tallassee residents sat through a meeting at City Hall Thursday night, a meeting that would determine the future of the Riverfront. When the meeting was over the plan was approved for a $70-80 million project that could bring new life to the area.

The development will include a hotel, conference center, museum and amphitheater.

"It will mean tourism, that's one thing," said Mayor George McCain. "But it will mean so much for the residents here. It will change the face of Tallassee forever," he added. "It will be a park where you take your family, people coming from out of town and parties."

Mayor McCain says he hopes to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

