Man shot four times at Montgomery store

The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.

Details emerge in Union Springs shooting that injured at least 4

The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.?

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night.

An unknown man approached the victim in the parking lot of Premium Package Store on Adams Avenue and shot him four times. The victim's wounds are considered life-threatening.

Police are asking for your help locating a gray sports car seen leaving the scene. The car was traveling east on Mt. Meigs Road. No other identification was known.

If you saw anything or have information about the shooting call the Montgomery Police Secret Witness Line at 262-4000.

You can call or text Crimestoppers anonymously at 215-STOP or text 274637.