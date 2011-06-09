Man shot four times at Montgomery store - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man shot four times at Montgomery store

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night.

An unknown man approached the victim in the parking lot of Premium Package Store on Adams Avenue and shot him four times. The victim's wounds are considered life-threatening.

Police are asking for your help locating a gray sports car seen leaving the scene. The car was traveling east on Mt. Meigs Road. No other identification was known.

If you saw anything or have information about the shooting call the Montgomery Police Secret Witness Line at 262-4000. 

You can call or text Crimestoppers anonymously at 215-STOP or text 274637.  

 

Powered by Frankly