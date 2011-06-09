Three-day voluntary water ban in Andalusia

It is so dry in Andalusia you can hear and feel the grass crunch in Nell Beck's front yard.

"I don't know how long it's been since it's rained," Beck said.

Down the street Nancy Bullock is worried about her husband's vegetable garden.

"The vegetables may not come up as well as the flowers," said Bullock.

It's been a year or more since Andalusia has had any consistent rainfall but it's the first time since the mayor's been in office that he's called for a voluntary ban on water usage.

"We noticed our water levels were really getting low in our tanks," said Mayor Earl Johnson.

Now it's true for those who drive by city hall they will notice the water fountain running but the Mayor Johnson says that's recycled water, not fresh water coming in.

Most of the 10,000 residents have complied with the voluntary three-day ban which started today. We did, however, find one sprinkler going, and Beck is concerned she may lose her rose bushes, planted just two months ago.

"I paid 20 dollars a piece for them. They didn't give them to me," said Beck.

For now the mayor feels good about the water supply in Andalusia but could feel differently if this part of south Alabama doesn't get any meaningful amount of rain in the next two weeks. That's when Mayor Johnson would consider a mandatory three-day ban.

"We're watching it every day," he said.

Such a move would also be a first since taking office 7 years ago.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.