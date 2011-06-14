Millbrook man wrecks while rushing to hospital

A Millbrook man who was driving to a local hospital found himself involved in a wreck Tuesday night. The collision happened Tuesday night on Highway 14 at the Interstate 65 on-ramp

Witnesses said the driver of a car pulled out in front of the truck.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed.

The driver of the truck, unidentified, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Before the crash, he was already headed to the hospital. He was taking his son to be treated for a broken wrist.

There was no word on any other injuries.

