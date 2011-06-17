Latest murder too much for Montgomery man - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Latest murder too much for Montgomery man

Reginald Brown Reginald Brown
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A block away from the murder scene, we found Reginald Brown raking and pulling dead weeds in his front yard.

If only the same thing he says could be done to the criminal elements on his street. Montgomery police say 17-year old Jeremy Thomas of west Montgomery shot and killed a 14-year old girl in a residence on Castle Ridge Road.

Castle Ridge Road is located off the Eastern Boulevard near Wal-Mart.

Brown bought his home 5 years ago thinking the neighborhood was safe.

"Even my neighbor was saying things have gotten bad,' Brown said.

Reginald Brown makes it clear it's not the people living on Castle Ridge Road but those coming in from the outside causing problems. Brown says he didn't know the 14-year old victim nor the suspect.

Still, the crime has troubled him so much he's looking at putting his home up for sale even though the Castle Ridge Road neighborhood has an active Neighborhood Watch program, according to Brown.

"It could have easily been me in a drive by shooting or something," said Brown.

Investigators say Thomas and the teenage girl were acquaintances, no known motive yet in the case. Police say Thomas turned himself in around 1:30 Friday morning. Police aren't releasing the victim's name because of her age. She became Montgomery's 17th murder victim for 2011.  Thomas remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, charged with murder, bond set at $75,000.

As for Reginald Brown the planning to move has been begun, fed up with being afraid.

Copyright  2011 WSFA 12 News.   All rights reserved.

