Prattville and Montgomery not calling for voluntary cutback on water usage

It is hot, muggy and downright miserable but Buddy Morgan isn't sweating it out when it comes to water.

"We took some steps a couple of years ago to try to be on top of things," said Morgan, Director of the Montgomery Waterworks and Sanitary Sewer Board.

With a healthy supply coming in from the Tallapoosa River, last Friday's rain and the good chance of rain beginning Wednesday, Morgan is confident with the water levels in the city, holding steady, producing 45 million gallons a day.

There is also another reason; the economy.

"With gas at around $4 a gallon, that has slowed down a lot people.. not watering their lawns as often," said Morgan.

It's a similar story in Prattville. The city is in good shape according to the mayor but we did find a few residents cutting back.

We found one yard in east Prattville that has clearly has't been watered in a while and Mack Traywick has reduced the amount of time he uses his sprinklers.

"We have probably saved about 15 to 20 dollars a month," said Traywick.

So far so good for cities like Prattville and Montgomery but Buddy Morgan and Mack Traywick have been around long enough to know you don't dictate the terms to a drought. They'll tell you, you find a way to work around it.

Auburn and Andalusia have asked residents to cut back some on a voluntary basis.

