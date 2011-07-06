Troy hospital: Nearly 900 patients' sensitive records stolen

As the opioid epidemic continues to grip the United States, the toll on the littlest victims -- the children of addicts -- is mounting, new research shows.

Want to make a difference right now? Consider donating some blood.

Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.

Conceiving despite IUD use is tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

Hip problems affect as many as 15-percent of newborn babies.

Doctors: Hip dysplasia in babies could be related to swaddling

The flu remains widespread across much of the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health's most updated maps conclude.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.

Losing weight and getting into shape top the list of most popular New Year’s resolutions year after year, but trying too hard, too soon, could be deadly.

Millions of Americans set out to lose weight this month as part of their new year's resolutions.

Things to consider before starting your weight loss resolution

Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.

Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Too many babies still die needlessly of SIDS, CDC says

An internal investigation is being launched by Troy Regional Medical Center after hundreds of sensitive patient records were found to be stolen.

The files contained personal information on nearly 900 former patients who fell between the ages of 19 and 23.

The patients' medical information was not taken, but the theft includes names, addresses, date of birth and social security numbers on the individuals.

Hospital leaders say it appears the records were physically removed from the hospital and not by computer breach.

Troy Regional Medical Center says it has contacted patients whose records were taken and says immediate steps are being taken to make sure the event does not happen again.

Investigators believe the records are being used on fraudulent tax returns.

The hospital discovered the breach more than six weeks ago.

Troy Regional CEO Teresa Grimes says she believes there's a group in another city that's paid someone to steal the information, but details were unknown.

