Troy hospital: Nearly 900 patients' sensitive records stolen

TROY, AL (WSFA) -

An internal investigation is being launched by Troy Regional Medical Center after hundreds of sensitive patient records were found to be stolen.

The files contained personal information on nearly 900 former patients who fell between the ages of 19 and 23.

The patients' medical information was not taken, but the theft includes names, addresses, date of birth and social security numbers on the individuals.

Hospital leaders say it appears the records were physically removed from the hospital and not by computer breach.

Troy Regional Medical Center says it has contacted patients whose records were taken and says immediate steps are being taken to make sure the event does not happen again.

Investigators believe the records are being used on fraudulent tax returns.

The hospital discovered the breach more than six weeks ago.

Troy Regional CEO Teresa Grimes says she believes there's a group in another city that's paid someone to steal the information, but details were unknown.

