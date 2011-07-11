MPS Board redrawing district lines - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPS Board redrawing district lines

The Montgomery County School Board is redrawing its district lines and it will reflect a shift in population. 

School Board President Charlotte Meadows says parts of the school system were not getting proper representation.  For instance District 5, which is in East Montgomery covers a lot more ground.  That is board member Melissa Snowden's district.  With more people moving eastward, Snowden now has nearly twice as many people as in fellow board member Eleanor Dawkins' district.

The board has redrawn the district lines to try and give each board members roughly the same number of people in their districts.

The board will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the changes.  That meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Professional Services Building.  Once the board approves the changes, it goes to the Department of Justice for approval.

