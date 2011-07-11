MPS Board redrawing district lines

If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.More >>
For World Teacher Day, Oct. 5, how to build finances along with a teaching career.More >>
Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.More >>
Separation anxiety that presents itself in children going to school is a regular part of childhood development for many kids. However, it can be very distressing to both the child and the parents.More >>
While clever marketing can steer kids towards junk food, a new study shows that creative advertising can also prompt more kids to eat veggies.More >>
While clever marketing can steer kids towards junk food, a new study shows that creative advertising can also prompt more kids to eat veggies.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has officially announced a Toyota-Mazda production plant is coming to north Alabama.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has officially announced a Toyota-Mazda production plant is coming to north Alabama.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has called a news conference for 9 a.m. Thursday regarding the Montgomery Public School System.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has called a news conference for 9 a.m. Thursday regarding the Montgomery Public School System.More >>
Interim Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson gave a blunt assessment of Montgomery Public Schools during Thursday's board meeting.More >>
Interim Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson gave a blunt assessment of Montgomery Public Schools during Thursday's board meeting.More >>
The removal of bats from a Montgomery public school continues daily, according to school spokesman Tom Salter.More >>
The removal of bats from a Montgomery public school continues daily, according to school spokesman Tom Salter.More >>
Four of Auburn University’s online graduate programs were placed in the top 15, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Online Program rankings released on Tuesday.More >>
Four of Auburn University’s online graduate programs were placed in the top 15, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Online Program rankings released on Tuesday.More >>
After eight years full of long school days and extra hours of work, to know his students are absorbing what he teaches has pushed Mr. Cutter to keep going.More >>
After eight years full of long school days and extra hours of work, to know his students are absorbing what he teaches has pushed Mr. Cutter to keep going.More >>
The suit was filed against State Superintendent Michael Sentance, who has since resigned, and Reginald Eggleston, Chief Education Officer for the MPS intervention.More >>
The suit was filed against State Superintendent Michael Sentance, who has since resigned, and Reginald Eggleston, Chief Education Officer for the MPS intervention.More >>
Montgomery Public School officials say the application period for the Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies (MPACT) is open.More >>
Montgomery Public School officials say the application period for the Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies (MPACT) is open.More >>
The Alabama Department of Education confirmed charter school applications and the window for applications will be from Jan. 16 to March 16.More >>
The Alabama Department of Education confirmed charter school applications and the window for applications will be from Jan. 16 to March 16.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more bus drivers, and the system is offering some financial incentives to attract new drivers.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools needs more bus drivers, and the system is offering some financial incentives to attract new drivers.More >>
The Alabama Opportunity Scholarship provides low-income families with more schooling options for their kids, and now officials are asking for the community's help.More >>
The Alabama Opportunity Scholarship provides low-income families with more schooling options for their kids, and now officials are asking for the community's help.More >>