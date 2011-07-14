Wetumpka Tea Party makes request to Rep. Martha Roby

From Washington to Montgomery the debt talk is the talk with a lot of people.

"No compromise!," tea party activists yelled in unison in Congresswoman Roby's office.

This is where 20 members of the Wetumpka Tea Part showed up with a request for Mrs. Roby; sign their 'Cut, Cap and Balanced Budget' pledge.

"We know the debt ceiling may be raised which we are against but if it's going to raised we believe there should be conditions in placed," said Wetumpka Tea Party President Becky Gerritson.

The pledge in essence is a series of stipulations, a promise from lawmakers to push for substantial cuts, cap on spending and a balanced budget amendment.

President Barack Obama has said Social Security checks may not go out if this country defaults on its $14 trillion deficit in early August.

Mike Holmes for one resents that notion because he says he doesn't believe Mr. Obama.

"This move is not necessary," said Holmes.

The anger in Roby's office was controlled but not aimed at the congresswoman, more towards the financial situation the country finds itself in, a government reportedly taking in $150 billion a month but spending nearly $300 billion a month.

Outside the tea party and Mrs. Roby's office Daniel Hughes with Summit America has a background in finance and banking. He agrees with the tea party the debt is a real problem requiring real solutions but feels there's room to be optimistic.

At least they're talking about it, says Hughes.

"Fiscal sanity will come back. The only question is who will impose it. Will it be the political process or creditors?" Hughes said.

In the end Congresswoman Roby declined to sign the pledge claiming it could have unintended consequences.

Put it another Mrs. Roby feels this is not a good time to sign anything because the situation between the The White House and Congress is too fluid, too much of a guessing game. Roby also adds that even if she did sign it, it wouldn't pass the U.S. Senate where the Democrats have the majority, but the congresswoman tells WSFA 12 News she agrees with pledge in principle.

"I'm disappointed but if they can get a balanced budget amendment passed, then the rest will take care of itself," said Gerritson.

Believe it or not there was a time when the country had a surplus. Before 9/11 the government was more than $1 trillion in the black.

Government records show the debt has increased $500 billion a year since 2003.

