WSFA 12 News following breaking new from Tallapoosa County. A woman is found dead inside her home. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office tells WSFA 12 News a worker conducting a welfare check discovered 58 year old Maxine Jackson deceased inside her home. Mrs. Jackson lived off Mary Drive in Tallassee.

Jackson's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.