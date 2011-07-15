Prattville Amnesty days

The City of Prattville wants those who owe back fines or payments to pay up. The city is holding several amnesty days so that people can pay without fear of being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Participants must be prepared to pay 25% of the amount owed or $250, whichever one is greater.

Amnesty Days are:

Saturday, July 16th: 8:00 a.m. - Noon

Monday, July 18th 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 21st 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 23rd 8:00 a.m. - Noon

Monday, July 25th 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 28th: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

If you have questions or need more information call the Municipal Court at (334) 361-3619, (334) 361-3620, (334) 361-3621.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.