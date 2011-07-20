Championship games coming to Montgomery

The deal between the city of Montgomery and the Southern States Athletic Conference is a three-year agreement, an agreement that promises to bring 9 school championships to the city.

The championships will range from soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball, all except golf, of course, will be played at the new soccer complex under construction in east Montgomery and the multi-sports arena being built now at Cramton Bowl.

"Not only that but think of the economic impact this will have," said Dr. Billy Hilyer, Chairman of the Board of Presidents for the SSAC.

The conference is made up of 15 colleges and universities in 6 states.

"This was so obvious and so smooth. This is the just the beginning of a quality relationship with the city," said SSAC Commissioner Dr. Kurt Patberg.

City leaders say what makes this arrangement unique is the fact these championships will take place throughout the year, not all at once and then you have the influx of visitors.

The first set of championships will be the men and women's soccer competition in November 2012.

The Southern States Athletic Conference is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

