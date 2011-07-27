Elmore, Tallapoosa counties continue tornado recovery

At the Myers Mobile Park in Eclectic, the scars are still visible three months later, but so is the healing. "Life moves on," said Margaret Maddox.

Maddox's home sustained heavy damage, enough damage to be declared a loss. Maddox is now moving into a new home next door. She's moving on.

"There are now two trailers here that weren't here before, and she's moved in over there and I'm moving in now," said Maddox.

Others don't have that luxury.

This is where 4 people died and 20 were injured three months ago on this date when a string of deadly tornados ripped through Alabama. An elderly lady died in Tallapoosa County and several homes on Lake Martin were destroyed.

Billy Myers owns the mobile home park and the day after the storm hit, Mr. Myers didn't know if he even wanted to rebuild.

Not only did he lose friends but his late brother's wife also died in the storm. "That really hit deep," he explained.

Much like Maddox time has helped Myers, and he, too, has decided to forge ahead. He plans to rebuild the mobile home park.

"We have residents who still want to come back here but it's going to take time," said Myers.

Billy Myers says as far as he knows the people who were injured have recovered. The neighborhood spirit, however, could take a little longer.

