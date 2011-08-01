Montgomery Co. School System fails to make AYP

A handful of Montgomery County schools will begin the new school year on cloud nine; Bear Exploration, BTW, Brewbaker Junior High School and Brewbaker Primary School.

State school records show they all made 100% AYP. Keep in mind the scores are based on a combination of academic performance and attendance.

As the state scores were released during the regular state school board meeting Monday morning, it became clear other county schools did well but not perfect.

Goodwyn Junior High School scored between 90% and 99% as well as Southlawn Middle School and James Wilson Elementary School.

Remember with AYP it's all or nothing.

SCHOOL SYSTEMS THAT MADE AYP

SCHOOL SYSTEMS THAT DID NOT MAKE AYP

The Montgomery County schools that performed in the lower spectrum of AYP were Lanier and Carver High Schools and Hayneville Road Elementary. Those same state records show Lee High also needs improvement.

Dr. Tommy Bice cautions against judging schools just on their scores because they may not tell the full story.

"If I were a parent which I am.. I would find out why and ask questions and go beneath the surface. That doesn't mean it's not a good school," said Dr. Bice, Deputy Superintendent of Education for the Alabama Department of Education.

Under the No Child Left Behind Act there is no punitive measure to be taken. It simply means the schools with low scores will have to work a bit harder this coming year.

Under the law the overall goal is to have every student across the country perform at grade-level by 2014.

Schools that continue to be in trouble have a range of options from additional tutoring to allowing children to transfer to another school as long as that transfer is from one Title One school to another Title One school.

SCHOOLS THAT MADE AYP

BALDWIN

BEAR

BLOUNT

BTW

BREWBAKER MIDDLE

BREWBAKER PRIMARY

BREWBAKER MAGNET HIGH

CAPITOL HEIGHTS

CARVER ELEMENTARY

CATOMA

CRUMP ELEM

DALRAIDA

DANNELLY

DAVIS

DOZIER

DUNBAR RAMER

FEWS

FITZPATRICK

FLOWERS

FLOYD

FOREST AVE.

GARRETT ELEM.

GW JR HIGH

HALYCON ELEM.

HARRISON ELEMN.

HEAD ELEM.

HIGHLAND AVE ELEM.

HIGHLAND GARDENS

HOUSTON HILL JR

JOHNSON ELEM

KING ELEM

LAMP

MACMILLIAN

MCINTYRE MIDDLE

MCKEE

MORNINGVIEW

ED NIXON

MORRIS

NIXON

PINTLALA

PROGRESSIVE ACADEMY

SOUTHLAWN ELEMENTARY

VAUGHN RD ELEMENTARY

WARES FERRY

SCHOOLS THAT DID NOT MAKE AYP

BELLINGRATH

BREWMAKER MIDDLE

CARR MIDDLE

CARVER HIGH

CHILDREN'S CENTER

CHISHOLM ELEMENTARY

GOODWYN MIDDLE

HAYNEVILLE ROAD ELEM.

JD

LANIER

LEE

SOUTHLAWN MIDDLE

WALTER MCKEE

WILSON ELEM.