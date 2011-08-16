91-year-old's neighbors have plenty to say after homicide

"I thought 'oh my god'. I couldn't believe this had happened in this neighborhood," Shackelford remembered.

A relative of murder victim Clarence Dotson told WSFA 12 News they prefer to 'grieve in their own private way' instead of talking about it publicly.

No interviews.

A neighbor, however, had quite a bit to say. Valorie Shackelford had just moved into her Buckingham Drive home when the robbery and assault occurred earlier this month. Dotson died over the weekend as a result of his injuries in the beating.

Now much like the rest of this south Montgomery neighborhood Shackelford is relieved investigators have who they say committed the crime; two 16-year olds.. Anthony Haynes and Courtney Devon Goines, both charged with capital murder.

Police refused to talk about a motive. Mr. Dotson's murder is the city's 22nd homicide of the year.

"I'm glad they got the suspects," Shackelford said.

Speaking of the teen suspects, Montgomery police investigators say they also lived on Buckingham Drive. In fact, Haynes lived right across the street from Clarence Dotson. We're told Haynes even cut Mr. Dotson's yard. Haynes' aunt also declined to go on camera but did tell WSFA 12 News 'she loves the Dotsons and loves her nephew.'

With the latest development in the case, so many are still trying to make sense of what happened including Valorie Shackelford.

The suspects no longer live on Buckingham Drive. Their new home for now is the Montgomery County Detention Facility in downtown Montgomery.

Court records show they don't have an attorney.

