Friday Night Football Fever Scoreboard

Here are the latest high school football scores. Share yours at 1-800-264-WSFA or tweet with #FEVER12!More >>
Here are the latest high school football scores. Share yours at 1-800-264-WSFA or tweet with #FEVER12!More >>
Fever season kicks into high gear Friday night with several Week Zero rematches from a year ago.More >>
Fever season kicks into high gear Friday night with several Week Zero rematches from a year ago.More >>
Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.More >>
Troy University confirms the school and North Carolina State have agreed to complete their home and home football series in 2020.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
The 2017 College Football season returns in four days, with one of the premier games happening in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.More >>
Montgomery Biscuits fans will see new discounted ticket prices for 2018 Season Tickets and Mini-Plans, as well as new game times for the 15th season at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Montgomery Biscuits fans will see new discounted ticket prices for 2018 Season Tickets and Mini-Plans, as well as new game times for the 15th season at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>