One dead, one critical in overnight Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department says one person is dead, a second person is in critical condition and two others have minor injuries after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Police officers and Fire medics responded to Gibbs Village shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

On the scene, authorities found Jaderico Langford, 21, of Capital Parkway Court outside an apartment in the 1800 block of Gibbs Drive. Langford was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds before being transported to Baptist Medical Center South. Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m.

A second victim, an 18-year-old male, was found behind an apartment in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive. That man was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of life-threatening gunshot wounds. Though not identified, this person is listed in critical condition.

RESIDENTS SHOCKED BY SHOOTINGS

Two other victims received minor injuries, according to police. A 31-year-old female and her 14-year-old son were outside their apartment in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive when the woman was struck by an apparent ricochet projectile. Police say the child received a grazing wound to the head.

The Montgomery Police Department's investigation into this incident is continuing. Police ask individuals with knowledge of these shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 262-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

