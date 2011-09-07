So you want to visit Texas A&M for a game?

If the SEC and Texas A&M deal becomes reality, there are a few things die-hard SEC fans will need to know if they want to hit the road for some games.

Say you wanted to Visit College Station, TX for the game? We figure no one wants to walk, so let's fly or drive. But first...

Where is College Station?

Answer: It's about an hour and a half northwest of Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE MAP



How much am I going to pay to get to the game?

Answer: That depends.

It would cost you $996 on United, $628 on American Airlines/Continental

Birmingham to Houston is a little better. Cheapest flight is around $464

However, a Direct Link from Montgomery to College Station? That will set you back $1,163!





How long will it take me to get there if I drive?

Answer: A long time, even if you're speeding. (Please don't!)

From Tuscaloosa to College Station? 11 hours.

MAP FROM TUSCALOOSA TO COLLEGE STATION



From Montgomery to College Station? 11 and a half hours.

MAP FROM MONTGOMERY TO COLLEGE STATION



From Auburn to College Station? 12 and a half hours.

MAP FROM AUBURN TO COLLEGE STATION



The closest SEC school to Texas A&M is LSU. Even from there, driving will take 6 hours.

MAP FROM LSU TO COLLEGE STATION

