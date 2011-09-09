Hundreds to honor 9/11 victims at Montgomery businesses

Frank Johnston would normally be working at his insurance business on this Friday but not today.

Johnston and a handful of others got a room ready for a new program at the Children's Center in Montgomery, volunteering their time and remembering those who died on 9-11.

"This changed all of us and we all realize this can happen in America," Johnston said referring to the attacks.

This is only one example of how more than 230 volunteers like Johnston spent their day helping 23 businesses.

The 'Corporate Day of Service' kicked off the weekend filled with opportunities for people to give a hand. This is all part of a larger push across the country to serve others in honor 9-11 victims.. their families and survivors.

"That event shocked our nation like never before, and to see the outpouring of support after that. We want to continue that," said Camilla Prince, Executive Director of Volunteer and Information Center, the group that organized the local volunteer effort.

Not all the volunteers stayed inside. More than a few ventured outdoors at a construction site in south Montgomery.

At what will soon become Heritage View Apartments, the owner is donating the new siding just on the first floor to Habitat for Humanity. The exposed part will be bricked up. We found Michael Mahon taking some of the siding down. The irony about Michael's story is his cousin was in one of the twin towers in New York City on 9-11.

Michael says his close relative got out just in time.

"You need to help your fellow man," said Mahon.

From the construction site to the Children's Center Michael Mahon and Frank Johnston do their part to help heal their corner of the world, a world still hurting 10 years later.

Saturday's activities include:

*8 AM-Big Brother/Big Sister Walk at Eastchase

*10AM-volunteers will replace plantings and do general lawn maintenance at the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama at 145 Coliseum Boulevard.

Sunday:

*2:30 PM-Alabama Full Gospel Baptist Choir--Union Station Train Shed

5 PM-Capitol Sounds Concert/21 gun salute at Riverwalk Amphitheater.