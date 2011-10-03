Police detonate suspicious package in E. Montgomery

New reasons are being given for why authorities believed a package was 'suspicious' enough for the evacuation of a popular shopping center Monday evening.

The package forced the precautionary evacuation of the Sturbridge Shopping Center in East Montgomery.

Dozens of Montgomery police officers converged on the center's UPS Store around 5:00pm Monday after a customer dropped off a package.

Employees, after using a thermo-scanning device on the package, deemed the box suspicious. There was a liquid inside the box, though it wasn't identified. Investigators say the package also had an out of state address.

Police, using a robotic device, removed the package from the property and transported it to the department's firing range.

Investigators later detonated the package to make certain it wasn't a bomb. Further analysis showed the package appeared to be nonhazardous, but an investigation is ongoing.

