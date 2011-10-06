Kraft & Flower's Foods recall

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two national food companies issued voluntary recalls Thursday. The first is from Kraft Foods. The company is recalling three varieties of Velveeta Shells & Cheese Single Serve Microwaveable Cups with limited "best when used by" dates.

The boxes may contain small, thin wire bristle pieces.

The following products are being recalled:

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Original Microwaveable Cups

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Original Four Pack Microwaveable Cups

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Made with 2% Milk Microwaveable Cups

Velveeta Shells & Cheese Made with 2% Milk Four Pack Microwaveable Cups

Velveeta Rotini & Cheese Broccoli Microwaveable Cups.

Specific UPC codes are available at this website: www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls

Consumers who purchased affected "best when used by" dates of these products should not eat them. They should return them to the store of purchase for an exchange or full refund. Consumers also can contact Kraft Foods Consumer Relations Monday through Friday at 1-800-308-1841.

The second voluntary recall was issued by Flower's Foods for Mrs. Freshley's multipack cereal bars, labeled in English and French. Flower's officials say the boxes may contain undeclared non-fat dry milk.

People who have allergies to dairy products run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Specific product s affected are:

Mrs. Freshley's Canadian Label Apple Cinnamon Fruit and Pastry Cereal Bars

Mrs. Freshley's Canadian Label Blueberry Fruit and Pastry Cereal Bars

Mrs. Freshley's Canadian Label Strawberry Fruit and Pastry Cereal Bars.

These products were distributed to discount stores nationwide in the dual-language (French/English) multipack carton.

Customers can return the affected products to the place of purchase for product replacement or refund. Consumers with questions may call the Flower's Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 or by logging on to www.mrsfreshleys.com.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported by either company.

The state department of agriculture is working to ensure the products have been removed from store shelves in Alabama.

Information source: Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries

Copyright 2011. WSFA-TV and Raycom Media.