Alabama native and soldier working to make a difference

Christopher Royal is an Alabama native, grew up in Eclectic in Elmore County and was shot twice in the back in the Ft. Hood shootings nearly two years ago. The bullets barely missed his spinal cord.

"We must give God the glory because it could have been worse," Royal said.

Of the 32 soldiers who were shot, 10 were national guardsmen or reservists, and according to Royal, those soldiers are still very angry over what happened.

An Army psychiatrist allegedly attacked a group of soldiers getting ready for deployment. As a result of that anger and confusion some are still having trouble keeping their civilian jobs.

That's where Royal comes in.

"This foundation is my Red Cross," Royal said.

Royal's foundation is called 32 Still Standing, a tribute to those who were injured. As a life-long runner, Royal plans to run from his boyhood home of Eclectic to the Alabama capitol, a 42-mile he hopes to accomplish in three days.

If you're wondering whether Royal can make the run, don't sweat it. Royal tells WSFA 12 News he runs 16 miles EVERY day and spends another two hours lifting weights.

It's an effort to raise awareness and money for scholarships for the families and help pay lingering medical bills.

"We're not looking for glory but let everybody know this is an incident that happened to us. We're talking about scholarships for their kids," Royal said.

The soldier says details are still being worked out on the November 5th run which by the way will be the second anniversary of the shootings at Ft. Hood. Royal says drop-off points will be established along the route for contributions.

Christopher Royal, a soldier protecting the country, answering another call to go the extra mile for his fellow man.