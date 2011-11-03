Relief from 'phone frustration'

Dunkin Donuts will offer customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage Friday, June, 2 in celebration of National Donut Day.

Dunkin Donuts will offer customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage Friday, June, 2 in celebration of National Donut Day.

Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.

The age of your tires is crucial to the safety of your vehicle. But tire manufacturers don't make it easy to determine the date of manufacture. And the 12 News Defenders found old tires for sale at local auto shops.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Your tires may be the most important pieces of safety equipment on your vehicle. If they're not in good condition, you're just waiting for an accident to happen. But the old trick

Crack the code: How old are your tires?

Crack the code: How old are your tires?

The City of Prattville announced this week the 3rd Annual Creek Walk Concert Series will begin Tuesday, June 14.

The City of Prattville announced this week the 3rd Annual Creek Walk Concert Series will begin Tuesday, June 14.

Find the best gas prices in your area.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It doesn't seem to matter who you call these days -- your credit card company, your cell phone provider -- you always end up stuck on hold. But we have some solutions to your phone frustration.

We all know what those automated systems are like.

Charles Biggers complained, "They ask you if you want customer service, and you say 'yes.' Then they take you somewhere else!"

And Meredith Cooper told us, "You wait for 20-minutes and then your question is answered in like 5-seconds!"

But there IS a way to reduce that 20-minute wait and get connected to a REAL person.

National customer service expert Jordy Leiser gave us some tips via satellite. First, he says check out the web site www.gethuman.com.

"Gethuman.com actually provides the numbers on the phone you're supposed to push to connect you to sales, technical support, etc.."

And if you're on the go, there's also a great smartphone app called Fast Customer.

"Fast Customer essentially allows you to pick the name of the company you want to reach, and they will actually have that company call you back," Leiser explained.

Lesier's company, StellaService, just finished grading thousands of retailers on their telephone systems with the help of mystery shoppers nationwide.

"They could be very large retailers and get a very large volume of calls, but it's still important for them to be customer-centric," Leiser said.

Here are the top ten companies withe SHORTEST hold times. All came in under 30-seconds.

Retailer Average Hold Time Sierra Trading Post 6 seconds YOOX.com 11 seconds The Disney Store 12 seconds Urban Outfitters 17 seconds Grainger.com 21 seconds Nordstrom 21 seconds Fingerhut.com 23 seconds MarketAmerica.com 25 seconds L.L. Bean 25 seconds Nieman Marcus 28 seconds

So which retailers had the LONGEST hold times? Here are the bottom ten:

Retailer Average Hold Time Avon 3 minutes, 49 seconds HPShoping.com 4 minutes, 6 seconds Crate & Barrel 4 minutes, 10 seconds Costco 4 minutes, 21 seconds Buy.com 4 minutes, 30 seconds Green Mountain Coffee 4 minutes, 50 seconds Zones.com 6 minutes, 56 seconds Macy's 7 minutes, 12 seconds CSNStores.com 7 minutes, 20 seconds Barnes & Noble 8 minutes, 3 seconds

WEB EXTRAS:

StellaService also tested retailers on the amount of time it took them to respond to customer emails. Here are the fastest responders:

Retailer Email Response Time Office Depot 48 minutes MusiciansFriend.com 58 minutes, 40 seconds Diapers.com 1 hour, 23 minutes The Disney Store 1 hour, 47 minutes Abercrombie 1 hour, 50 minutes USAutoParts.net 3 hours, 38 minutes Gilt.com 4 hours, 43 minutes PCMall.com 4 hours, 49 minutes Khol's 5 hours, 2 minutes Coldwater Creek 5 hours, 6 minutes

And here are the retailers that too the longest:

Retailer Email Response Time TigerDirect.com 24 hours, 15 minutes Net-a-Porter.com 24 hours, 35 minutes Etronics.com 26 hours, 1 minute Ann Taylor 29 hours, 7 minutes Home Depot 29 hours, 12 minutes Amway Global 29 hours, 48 minutes Williams-Sonoma 31 hours, 18 minutes NorthernTool.com 35 hours, 45 minutes Nike 37 hours, 17 minutes Best Buy 39 hours, 3 minutes

For more information about StellaService, log on to www.stellaservice.com.

Copyright 2011. All Rights Reserved. WSFA-TV.