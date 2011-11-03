Relief from 'phone frustration'

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It doesn't seem to matter who you call these days -- your credit card company, your cell phone provider -- you always end up stuck on hold. But we have some solutions to your phone frustration.
We all know what those automated systems are like.
Charles Biggers complained, "They ask you if you want customer service, and you say 'yes.' Then they take you somewhere else!"
And Meredith Cooper told us, "You wait for 20-minutes and then your question is answered in like 5-seconds!"
But there IS a way to reduce that 20-minute wait and get connected to a REAL person.
National customer service expert Jordy Leiser gave us some tips via satellite. First, he says check out the web site www.gethuman.com.
"Gethuman.com actually provides the numbers on the phone you're supposed to push to connect you to sales, technical support, etc.."
And if you're on the go, there's also a great smartphone app called Fast Customer.
"Fast Customer essentially allows you to pick the name of the company you want to reach, and they will actually have that company call you back," Leiser explained.
Lesier's company, StellaService, just finished grading thousands of retailers on their telephone systems with the help of mystery shoppers nationwide.
"They could be very large retailers and get a very large volume of calls, but it's still important for them to be customer-centric," Leiser said.
Here are the top ten companies withe SHORTEST hold times. All came in under 30-seconds.
|Retailer
|Average Hold Time
|Sierra Trading Post
|6 seconds
|YOOX.com
|11 seconds
|The Disney Store
|12 seconds
|Urban Outfitters
|17 seconds
|Grainger.com
|21 seconds
|Nordstrom
|21 seconds
|Fingerhut.com
|23 seconds
|MarketAmerica.com
|25 seconds
|L.L. Bean
|25 seconds
|Nieman Marcus
|28 seconds
So which retailers had the LONGEST hold times? Here are the bottom ten:
|Retailer
|Average Hold Time
|Avon
|3 minutes, 49 seconds
|HPShoping.com
|4 minutes, 6 seconds
|Crate & Barrel
|4 minutes, 10 seconds
|Costco
|4 minutes, 21 seconds
|Buy.com
|4 minutes, 30 seconds
|Green Mountain Coffee
|4 minutes, 50 seconds
|Zones.com
|6 minutes, 56 seconds
|Macy's
|7 minutes, 12 seconds
|CSNStores.com
|7 minutes, 20 seconds
|Barnes & Noble
|8 minutes, 3 seconds
WEB EXTRAS:
StellaService also tested retailers on the amount of time it took them to respond to customer emails. Here are the fastest responders:
|Retailer
|Email Response Time
|Office Depot
|48 minutes
|MusiciansFriend.com
|58 minutes, 40 seconds
|Diapers.com
|1 hour, 23 minutes
|The Disney Store
|1 hour, 47 minutes
|Abercrombie
|1 hour, 50 minutes
|USAutoParts.net
|3 hours, 38 minutes
|Gilt.com
|4 hours, 43 minutes
|PCMall.com
|4 hours, 49 minutes
|Khol's
|5 hours, 2 minutes
|Coldwater Creek
|5 hours, 6 minutes
And here are the retailers that too the longest:
|Retailer
|Email Response Time
|TigerDirect.com
|24 hours, 15 minutes
|Net-a-Porter.com
|24 hours, 35 minutes
|Etronics.com
|26 hours, 1 minute
|Ann Taylor
|29 hours, 7 minutes
|Home Depot
|29 hours, 12 minutes
|Amway Global
|29 hours, 48 minutes
|Williams-Sonoma
|31 hours, 18 minutes
|NorthernTool.com
|35 hours, 45 minutes
|Nike
|37 hours, 17 minutes
|Best Buy
|39 hours, 3 minutes
For more information about StellaService, log on to www.stellaservice.com.
Copyright 2011. All Rights Reserved. WSFA-TV.