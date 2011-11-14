Faulkner head football coach resigns

Faulkner University is confirming that its head football coach, Gregg Baker, has resigned from his position with the team. News of the resignation came Monday evening.

Sports Information Director Doug Amos said the situation would be addressed Tuesday.

Baker's three seasons leading the Faulkner Eagles ended with an 8 and 23 record. This season the Eagles finished with a 3 and 7 record.

