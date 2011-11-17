Shall we dance? Dance teacher makes a difference

It's a few days before the Mistletoe performances and Kitty Seale is gently giving out last minute instructions at the Davis Theatre.

This is her life, her mission and her calling.

"I have always loved ballet and dance. It was always a dream of mine to be a teacher," said Seale.

The performances this weekend at the Davis Theatre will be the result of hard work and long hours at the Alabama Dance Theatre on Madison Avenue. Seale started the business 25 years ago.

Seale refuses to take the credit that she has made a difference in the lives of young dancers. Seale instead says it's this form of art that's changed them.

"It's a discipline art form especially the teenage girls and gives them focus," Seale says.

That may be true but Foye DuBose says you can't discount the gifts of a teacher. DuBose is the Ballet Master at the Alabama Dance Theatre and remembers the story of how Kitty Seale cared about a promising dancer. Because the young man didn't have any money Seale picked him up at his home and brought him to class eventually offering him a scholarship. DuBose says that dancer was him.

"She cares. This organization has meant a great deal to me because of one person's vision. She will not say it but she is still the engine behind the organization," said DuBose.

And the engine behind a milestone coming up next spring, a reunion of former dancers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Alabama Dance Theatre.

"We had a huge response and I think a hundred of my former dancers will attend," Seale said.

Kitty Seale keeps living out a childhood dream.

"I've learned more than I taught. I've learned how to love children even more," said Seale.

On point and gracefully molding young dancers, one careful step at a time.

The Mistletoe performances are set for this weekend, Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at the Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery.