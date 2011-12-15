Exclusive: Murder Victim's Mother Speaks

A grieving mother speaks out about a robbery turned fatal when it took the life of her son.

The shooting happened Tuesday at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Two brothers have been arrested.

With the incident fresh on their minds, the victim's mother and sister spoke exclusively with WSFA 12 News about the details surrounding the robbery and why her son lost his life.

"They didn't care anything about his life." Montgomery resident Linda Dailey said.

She's overwhelmed. She says the murder of her 23-year-old son QuaDarryl Smith is too much to process.

Whatever they had in there, they could have just got and left. It wasn't worth taken my son's life. They didn't have to take my son's life," Dailey said.

Her son was gunned down inside his cousin's Lynwood Terrace apartment.

"They went there to rob the cousin that lives in the house. They didn't know my son was in the backroom," Dailey said.

Dailey says her son was shot six times in attempt to save his cousin's life. She says he bled to death in the arms of the cousin he saved.

"He said something, but you couldn't understand him and he just said don't die on me, just hold on," Dailey said.

She hasn't seen her son since he was killed. Now she's trying to build herself up to see his body for the first time at the funeral home.

"Oh God, please give me strength. Help me through this," Dailey said.

Smith's oldest sister Sureta Davis describes him as hard-working and family-oriented. Smith appears to have no criminal record.

"He's all about family. He will stick by you no matter what, whatever you are going through," Davis said.

She's glad justice will be served but doesn't understand why someone would take an innocent life.

"It's not fair for you to go and take someone else's life for no reason and think it's OK," Davis said.

Police charged 21-year-old Brazil Hart and 23-year-old and Darnell Hart with one count each of capital murder in connection with this murder which is the 30th homicide for the year.

The Hart brothers are currently being held without bond at the Montgomery Detention Facility.

