"Red Tails" means extra museum hours

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
The museum in Tuskegee that honors the Tuskegee Airmen will offer an extended schedule of tours Jan. 20-22 to celebrate the release of the new George Lucas film about the airmen called "Red Tails."

Alabama football coach Nick Saban says his team screened the new movie the night before the BCS National Championship. Alabama shut out LSU the following day to win the game at New Orleans' Superdome.

Superintendent Sandy Taylor says the public can watch the release of the movie on Jan. 20 and then visit the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and Museum at Moton Field in Tuskegee.

Six guided tours will be offered each day at 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. and 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 p.m.

State tourism director Lee Sentell says he hopes the movie will encourage tourists to visit Tuskegee to see planes used by the black pilots in World War II and experience real history.

