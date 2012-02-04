Saturday morning shooting death in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) - Montgomery police are investigating the city's first murder of 2012. They say 46-year-old Gary Blackwell was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to a shooting at 101 N. Haardt Drive in Montgomery around 4:00 a.m. Haardt Drive is located in west Montgomery near the corner of South Court Street and West Edgemont Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Blackwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe Blackwell had been in an argument earlier in the evening, but the nature of the altercation is still unclear. No other information was released.

