Other recent ASU construction projects - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Other recent ASU construction projects

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
Connect
ASU CAPITAL PROJECTS (2011-2012) 
    
ProjectProgram BudgetStatus 
    
32 Commerce Street-College of Business-Phase One $          4,200,000.00 Design Phase 
Acadome Sky Lounge Renovation $             407,500.00 Complete 
Benson Hall Demolition $          2,037,250.00 Construction Phase 
Acadome Conference Room Renovation $             503,003.00 Complete 
Football Stadium $        49,800,000.00 Construction Phase 
Levi Watkins Library Addition $        21,750,000.00 Complete 
New Football Complex $          7,420,000.00 Complete 
New Intramural/Baseball Field $          4,290,468.00 Complete 
New Residential Complex $        22,856,744.00 Complete 
Softball Complex $          1,600,000.00 Construction Phase 
Student Services Center $        24,850,000.00 Construction Phase 

Source: Alabama State University Media Relations

Powered by Frankly