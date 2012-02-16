Other recent ASU construction projects

|ASU CAPITAL PROJECTS (2011-2012)
|Project
|Program Budget
|Status
|32 Commerce Street-College of Business-Phase One
|$ 4,200,000.00
|Design Phase
|Acadome Sky Lounge Renovation
|$ 407,500.00
|Complete
|Benson Hall Demolition
|$ 2,037,250.00
|Construction Phase
|Acadome Conference Room Renovation
|$ 503,003.00
|Complete
|Football Stadium
|$ 49,800,000.00
|Construction Phase
|Levi Watkins Library Addition
|$ 21,750,000.00
|Complete
|New Football Complex
|$ 7,420,000.00
|Complete
|New Intramural/Baseball Field
|$ 4,290,468.00
|Complete
|New Residential Complex
|$ 22,856,744.00
|Complete
|Softball Complex
|$ 1,600,000.00
|Construction Phase
|Student Services Center
|$ 24,850,000.00
|Construction Phase
Source: Alabama State University Media Relations