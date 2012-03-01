WSFA 12 News FCC Children's Programming Report

WSFA 12 News complete a quarterly report on the children's educational and informational programming aired on the station during the previous quarter.

This children's television programming report (form 398) details each program that was broadcast which has a significant purpose of serving the educational and informational needs of children ages 18 and under.

This report is available in our station's online public inspection file at www.fcc.gov .

For more information contact:

Mark P. Bunting, Vice President/General Manager

12 East Delano Avenue

Montgomery, Alabama. 36105