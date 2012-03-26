Man in hospital after SUV lands on him - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man in hospital after SUV lands on him

A man is in the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle that rolled over and landed on top of him.  The single vehicle accident happened on Fuller Road in Montgomery.  A group of residents say they saw the driver trapped beneath his SUV, screaming for help.  They rushed over and worked to free the man.

The unidentified man was taken to Baptist South Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.  Montgomery police are investigating the cause of the crash.

