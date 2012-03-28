Alabama lawyers say 'No Moore'

Now that Roy Moore has won the Republican primary for Alabama chief justice. Two Mobile attorneys are launching an effort to prevent him from winning the general election. Ginger Poynter and Melinda Maddox want you to write-in their names on the November ballot. Maddox was one of the lawyers who sued Moore in 2003 over his 10 Commandments monument, which led to the judge's ouster.

Alabama tourism officials hope history and architecture attract new visitors to the state. They're sponsoring walking tours in 25 Alabama towns next month. The free, hour-long tours are scheduled for every Saturday in April. Click for more information.

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a Troy University student. The crime happened off campus in a mobile home park. Get more on the investigation at 5:00.

Then at 6:00, it's day three of U.S. Supreme Court hearings on health care reform. We're talking to Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange.

See you tonight!

Mark Bullock

