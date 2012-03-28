Driver sought in pedestrian hit-and-run

Montgomery investigators are still looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian and did not stop Wednesday evening. The incident occurred near Phillips Street off Birmingham Highway.

The victim, a 48-year-old man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by what may have been a black Nissan Altima.

Investigators say the victim is recovering and is in stable condition at an area hospital. Both of the man's legs are broken legs and he is suffering from head trauma.

Authorities say they're still attempting to locate the vehicle which should have fresh signs of damage to its front end.

If you have any information, contact the Montgomery Police Department.

