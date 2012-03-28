Driver sought in pedestrian hit-and-run

Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has officially announced a Toyota-Mazda production plant is coming to north Alabama.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has officially announced a Toyota-Mazda production plant is coming to north Alabama.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>