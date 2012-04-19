Montgomery one of America's hardest-working cities - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery one of America's hardest-working cities

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
President Obama welcomed the national champion UA football team to the white house today. President Obama welcomed the national champion UA football team to the white house today.

A national publication has ranked Montgomery one of the top 25 hardest-working cities in the nation. The new article in Parade Magazine is based on a survey in which river region residents said they didn't mind working extra hours for their employers. We'll tell you more about the survey today at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, get video highlights of the Alabama Crimson Tide's visit to the white house. WSFA 12 News was the only station to show you the visit live on-air and online.

Then at 6:00, a live report from the state house where proposed changes to the state's controversial immigration law are up for debate. 

We'll also take you to Prattville for an announcement about the future of the historic Continental Eagle Mill.

See you tonight!

Mark Bullock
