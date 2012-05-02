Man shot on Lower Wetumpka Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Police have one person in custody for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.  It happened on the 3300 block of Lower Wetumpka Road.  The victim was taken to the hospital.  He's listed in serious but stable condition.

Police tell WSFA 12 News the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

