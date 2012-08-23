Ken Hare In Depth: Siegelman blitzes the media

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelmanis all over the news lately, clearly trying to build public sympathy for hisattempt to gain a presidential commutation of his sentence for bribery.

ButSiegelman also feels that eventually, the Supreme Court will clarify the law onbribery involving campaign contributions. If that happens, he said it couldprovide "grounds for relief" in his case.

"Butit's a fact of our judicial system that it takes sometimes years before these casescan be set right," Siegelman told me. He said he "may be long out ofprison" before the courts finally settle the issue of when campaigncontributions cross the line into bribery.

Siegelman,who faces almost six years in federal prison for bribery and related charges,is scheduled to report to federal custody on Sept. 11. He is using much of hisremaining time as a free man in a media blitz. Among those to whom he hasgranted interviews are the Associated Press, Alabama Public Television, FoxBusiness Network, and WAFF in Huntsville.

Whilehe still maintains he was the victim of a politically motivated investigation,and while he filed an appeal this week to seek to have his sentence reduced, Siegelmanadmits that his only real shot at freedom in the short term is a presidential commutation.

Lastweek we predicted in a column that Siegelman would end up serving about twoyears or less of his remaining sentence, with the president intervening to commutehis sentence to time served. If PresidentObama does intervene and if he loses the election, it would have to happenprior to his leaving office in January. If Obama wins, we believe it isprobably most likely to occur after the congressional elections in two years.

Afterthat column appeared, Siegelman called to underscore that he still feels heeventually will be vindicated by the federal courts.

"Iknow that eventually this is all going to be set right," Siegelman said."The Supreme Court is going to have to make a decision on what standardsof evidence will be necessary for an indictment on a campaigncontribution."

Theformer state attorney general said that currently those standards are unclearand that different lower courts are interpreting them differently.

But,again, he said it could take years for such a determination to be made, andthat it is possible he will have served out his term before it happens.

Meanwhile,Siegelman faces an uphill battle for a commutation of his sentence by the WhiteHouse. Out of the more than 5,700people convicted of federal crimes who have asked Obama for a commutation, he'sgranted just one, according to the Associated Press.

However, presidents tend to grantmore commutations and pardons after they have faced re-election.

Siegelman was convicted in 2006 ofappointing the founder of HealthSouth, Richard Scrushy, to a state hospitalregulatory board in exchange for Scrushy arranging $500,000 in contributions toSiegelman's unsuccessful campaign for a state lottery. The contributions weremade in 1999, but weren't reported to the secretary of state until 2002.

Siegelman's commutation and pardonefforts are being led by his daughter Dana and son Joseph. Dana Siegelman hasorganized an online petition effort and Joseph Siegelman, a law student, ishelping to prepare the formal application, the former governor said. He saidtheir efforts are heartwarming.

"I couldn't havebetter support," Siegelman said. "My spirits are strong and have beenbuoyed by support from a lot of people over the past years."

Although the judge inthe case said he would recommend that Siegelman be allowed to serve hissentence close to his home in Birmingham, Siegelman said that the federal Bureauof Prisons policies probably would prevent him from being assigned to one ofthe federal facilities in Alabama -- including the one at Maxwell Air ForceBase in Montgomery or the facility in Talladega -- because is a former stateattorney general.