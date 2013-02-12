Baby Love: Sponsored by Jackson Hospital - Thursdays during Today

Parents who deliver at Jackson Hospital have the option of participating in "Baby Love," a program hosted by WSFA 12 News.

Every Thursday morning during Today on NBC, we'll broadcast photos of babies born at Jackson hospital during the past week.

Only the baby's first name is used for the broadcast and the babies are pictured along with their birth date and the facility in which they were delivered.

Parents must provide written consent to participate in the program for their babies to be included in the broadcasts.

Feel free to ask questions of your nurse or the photographer who will visit you during your stay.

